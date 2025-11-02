Relief package soon for farmers affected by unseasonal rains: Gujarat CM

Ahmedabad, Nov 2 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday said that his government will soon announce a relief package for farmers who suffered crop losses due to unseasonal rains in the state.

Unseasonal rains over the last few days in various districts had damaged standing crops, and the government stands firmly with the farmers who were affected by the natural calamity, a state government release quoted Patel as saying.

The chief minister, in a post on X, said that the state government will soon announce a relief and assistance package to help farmers recover from their losses.

"Ministers of the state have personally visited the affected areas to understand the condition of farmers. The administration has swiftly initiated the process of reviewing and surveying the crop damage. I am in constant coordination with ministers and officials in this regard," he wrote. PTI PD ARU