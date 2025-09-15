Relief provided by Cong govt in Himachal only a drop in the ocean: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur (HP), Sep 15 (PTI) Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur on Monday criticised the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh for its failure to help people affected by the recent heavy rains, cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides in the state.

Thakur visited the disaster-hit areas of Barsar Assembly constituency and interacted with the affected families and local representatives in Janaihan, Samtana, Pathliyar, Banni and Pehlu villages. Speaking to reporters, he said the relief provided by the Congress government is akin to a drop in the ocean.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 20, around 229 people have died in rain-related incidents in the state, which suffered losses to the tune of Rs 4,504 crore.

"Himachal Pradesh is going through an unprecedented natural disaster," Thakur told mediapersons. Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to the state recently and announced Rs 1,500 crore financial assistance, he said.

Several BJP-governed states are playing a big role in helping Himachal Pradesh, while the help extended by the Congress government in the state is like a drop in the ocean, he said.

"Instead of providing immediate relief to the disaster victims, the administration is only doing the formality. It is such an injustice that when a single house destroyed by the disaster needs at least seven to eight tarpaulins, the administration is giving only one tarpaulin to 12 houses," Thakur said, adding, "This is not help, this is an insult to the disaster victims." During the 2023 floods, the Congress government announced Rs 4,500 crore for the disaster victims, but the reality is that they have given only Rs 256 crore till now, the Hamirpur MP said.