Relief to 8 Indian Navy veterans in Qatar: Timeline of events so far

New Delhi: As the Qatar Court on Thursday converted the death sentence given to eight Indian Navy veterans into jail term, it is understood that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Dubai on December 1 played a big role in getting relief to the veterans.

The eight former personnel of the Indian Navy, arrested in an alleged case of espionage, were given the death sentence by Qatar's Court of First Instance in October.

The Indian nationals, all employees of Doha-based Dahra Global, were taken into custody in August 2022.

Here is the timeline of the entire case so far:

October 26, 2023: Death sentence pronounced

November 20, 2023: Court of Appeal Hearing

November 23, 2023: Hearing into the case

December 1, 2023: PM Modi meets Qatar's Amir meet in Dubai

December 3, 2023: Indian Ambassador to Qatar Vipul gets consular access and meets Indian Navy veterans

December 7, 2023: Hearing

December 28, 2023: Court overturns the death sentence