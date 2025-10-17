Relief to salt workers during rainy season: TN to sanction Rs 8.28 cr, says minister

Chennai, Oct 17 (PTI) For 2025–26, the Tamil Nadu government has proposed to sanction Rs 8.28 crore to a scheme to provide relief to 16,562 salt workers' families during the rainy season, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai, Rajaa said, rainy season relief assistance for salt workers is being given from 2021-22, he added.

"The scheme provides Rs 5,000 in direct assistance every year during October-December to families of salt workers registered with the Tamil Nadu Manual Workers Social Security and Welfare Board," said Rajaa.

This year, 5,233 new salt worker families were enrolled in the board, taking the total number of beneficiaries of the rainy season relief scheme to 16,562, according to the minister.

In the last four years, 32,611 families have benefitted from the scheme and Rs 16.30 crore cash assistance has been disbursed, he added. He also said that for the first time, 600 Nominal Muster Roll (NMR) workers of Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation will also be given Rs 5,000 directly this year onwards. PTI JR ADB