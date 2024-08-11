'Religion basis of his politics': UP Cong chief slams Adityanath's remarks on Bangladesh

Lucknow, Aug 11 (PTI) Terming Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks on the situation in Bangladesh as "low-level", Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Sunday said he "only spreads animosity by making religion the basis of his politics".

Instead of questioning the BJP government at the Centre, Adityanath is spreading "religious hatred" in UP to get votes in the name of Bangladesh, Rai said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Attacking the BJP, Rai added, "The BJP government is lying. Hindu refugees coming to the border are not being allowed to enter (India) and here Yogi ji is beating his chest and shouting that we will protect the Hindus." "Yogi ji only spreads animosity by making religion the basis of his politics. The kind of low-level statements he is making on the Bangladesh issue are highly condemnable," the Congress leader is quoted as saying in the statement.

Following widespread anti-government protests in Bangladesh over a quota system in jobs, Sheikh Hasina had to resign as the prime minister and flee the country. Hundreds of people have died due to the protests in the violence-hit country.

The UP Congress president's comments comes after Adityanath, targeting opposition parties, said 90 per cent of those persecuted in Bangladesh are Dalit Hindus, yet there is silence over it as "they do not serve as a vote bank here". The UP CM said there was a responsibility to protect the Hindus in Bangladesh.

Rai said that in the all-party meeting called by the Centre on the Bangladesh crisis, the entire opposition extended its support to the government.

He said Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also expressed concern over the attacks on the minorities in Bangladesh and had asked the government about its plans to stop it.

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday had asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the meeting as to whether any foreign forces, specifically Pakistan, might have been involved in the developments in Bangladesh, Rai added.

The Congress leader also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not attending the all-party meeting.

"The prime minister himself did not attend the all-party meeting called on this unfortunate incident in the neighbourhood. This shows the insensitivity of the Prime Minister on this serious issue and the safety of minorities in Bangladesh," Rai was quoted as saying in the statement.

The all-party meeting was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister J P Nadda, JD(U) leader and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', JD(S) leader and Union minister H D Kumaraswamy, LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, DMK leader T R Baalu, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandypapdhyay, NCP leader Supriya Sule, among others.

The UP Congress chief asked Adityanath to avoid making "frivolous" and "irresponsible" statements on such a sensitive issue.

Referring to the violence in Bangladesh, Adityanath had claimed that Hindus are being selectively targeted in Bangladesh and had called for unity to fight the threat against Sanatan Dharma.

Adityanath said, "Today, all the neighbours of India are burning. Temples are being demolished. Hindus are being selectively targeted and even then we are not trying to find those layers of history as to why such an unfortunate situation has arisen there." "We should remember that the society that does not learn from the mistakes of history, its bright future is also eclipsed. There is a need to work together again to deal with the threat to Sanatan Dharma. There is a need to fight together for this," he added.

The chief minister has also criticised what he termed "negative forces" who do not respect the Indian culture or raise their voices against the persecution of Hindus worldwide due to concerns about losing their vote bank. PTI NAV SKY SKY