Religion no criterion for admission at Vaishnodevi medical college, merit alone is: Omar Abdullah

Rajouri/Jammu, Dec 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday defended merit-based admissions to the Shri Mata Vaishnodevi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), saying seats cannot be distributed on the basis of religion under the Constitution.

"When the decision was taken to set up a medical college at the university, it was already known that seats could not be distributed on the basis of religion. Approval was granted on the basis of NEET. The only criterion of NEET is merit," Abdullah told reporters here.

The National Conference leader, who was on his way to Jammu via Poonch and Rajouri from Srinagar, said those who secured admission through NEET are now being punished because of their religion. "Neither the law nor the Constitution permits this, nor does the policy of the university allow denial of admission on this basis." Abdullah criticised attempts to seek religious segregation in admissions at the college, asserting that merit alone determines selection.

"If you want the distribution of seats on the basis of religion, then you must stop taking grant-in-aid and the land given free of cost — you must pay for both. Only then can you change the university rules to reserve seats for one religion. We will have no objection to that," the chief minister said.

On the demolition of a journalist's house in Jammu, Abdullah said the matter was beyond his purview. "I said it in Srinagar that it is not in our hands. Those who have appointed the officer and those who have taken such a step should be asked." On the condition of roads in the Pir Panjal region, the chief minister said it was due to construction underway.

"The condition of the roads is not bad because work is not going on, the roads are in poor shape because work is going on. Road-widening, four-laning, and tunnel projects are underway. Wherever tunnel work is going on, maintenance of the existing roads should be carried out," he said.

Abdullah said he had seen the state of roads while travelling from Srinagar to Rajouri via the Mughal Road through Bafliaz and Poonch.

"I left Srinagar at 6.30 am and travelled via the Mughal Road. I have seen the condition of the roads," he said, adding, he would take up the issue with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, as the roads fall under the Border Roads Organisation.

On border safety measures, the chief minister said work on bunker construction was apace.

"Our priority is to ensure that the situation on the borders remains calm. The construction of bunkers is underway. Both community and individual bunkers will be built," he said.

Abdullah also went to the house of Poonch MLA Aijaz Ahmed Jan to express his condolences on the demise of his mother. PTI COR AB VN VN