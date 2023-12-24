Religion not method of worship but form of morality and duty: UP CM Adityanath

Noida, Dec 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said religion is not a method of worship, but a coordinated form of morality, moral values and duty.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, Adityanath invoked the teachings of Gautam Buddha, saying his life is not only inspirational but also shows a new path to the country and the world.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest at the ceremony.

Adityanath said that Gautam Buddha's teachings inspire people to accept problems first in order to be able to find solutions and also to work as a team, adding that working under a single leader is more rewarding.

"Buddha gives the message of following the path of religion with wisdom and discretion and acquiring knowledge," he said.

The chief minister said the convocation ceremony has come from the Gurukal tradition of India, in which a Guru, after teaching, preaches to his disciple that the essence of whatever knowledge they have acquired is to speak the truth and follow the path of religion.

Buddha also says to take refuge in religion, he pointed out.

"Religion is not a method of worship, but a coordinated form of morality, moral values and duty. It remains the same in every country, time and situation. The method of worship varies according to the country, time and circumstances. But religion is an eternal system," Adityanath said.

"Buddha has asked each of his followers to acquire wisdom and prudence. Apart from this, he asked them to work with team spirit. Be it university, industry or family, teamwork always gives results. However, only that team, which works under one leadership, gives results. Buddha's teachings pave the way for the welfare of humanity," he added.

During his address, the chief minister described the vice president as an ideal example of someone reaching from "zero to zenith".

The chief minister told the students, who received the degrees on Sunday, that endless possibilities awaited them after university, adding that the young generation has to decide the course of the welfare of the world.

He also said educational institutions should not be reduced to become "mere centres for distributing degrees".

"Educational institutions are built with the money received with the support of the society, so we should be grateful not only towards our mother, father and teachers, but also towards the society," he added.