Religion should be a personal matter for every individual: Sukhu

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said religion should be a personal matter for every individual and the states should be secular in their approach.

Chairing the second session on 'Religion and the Constitution: Guardrails and Guidelines' at the national conclave on 'Constitutional Challenges: Perspective and Pathways', he said every religion should be respected and the ancient traditions of peace and brotherhood should be upheld.

The chief minister said every religion is respected in our country and the basis of our rich traditions of unity and brotherhood lies there, a statement from his office said.

"We are known for our religious tolerance," he said, and added that in the absence of rich values, there always remains a possibility of the emergence of violence and conflicts in the society.

Sukhu said religion is an important part of our lives and it has been at the centre of human society's existence since time immemorial.

He said religion should not be used for dividing people and every effort should be made to separate religion from politics.

Noting that no religion instigates against another, the chief minister said, "Those who always take pride in our ancient civilisation, why do they not understand the fundamental justification of our secularism and religious freedom?" Religious freedom under the Indian Constitution is based on the belief that every human being has an inherent dignity to explore their conscience, he said.

"If we provide religious freedom, then we provide unity. The word used for unity in the Preamble of the Constitution is fraternity," the chief minister said.

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Abhishek Singhvi, Alka Lamba, Pramod Tiwari and others spoke on the occasion. PTI SKC SKC KSS KSS