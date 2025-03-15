Religious awareness campaign from Baisakhi under banner of Akal Takht: Acting jathedar Gargaj

Sri Anandpur Sahib, Mar 15 (PTI) Acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Saturday announced that on the upcoming Baisakhi, a religious awareness campaign will be launched from the homes of poor Sikhs under the banner of the Akal Takht.

He also instructed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to call a meeting of academic scholars to analyze the Centre's new education policy and determine necessary reforms specific to 'Panth' (Sikh community) and Punjab.

On the occasion of 'Holla Mohalla', a large number of devotees paid obeisance at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Sri Anandpur Sahib.

As part of the Holla Mohalla celebrations, the 'Akhand Path Sahib' was completed at Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, followed by 'Gurbani Kirtan' and discourses by various 'kathawachaks'.

The event saw the presence of the Akal Takht acting jathedar and Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib's Jathedar, along with senior vice president of SGPC Raghujit Singh Virk, Nihang Singh Dal Panth leaders, and representatives of various Sikh organizations.

Gargaj emphasized on 'Panthic' unity during the event.

He said on the upcoming Baisakhi day (Khalsa Sajna Divas), a massive religious awareness campaign will be launched from the homes of poor Sikhs under the 'Nishan Sahib' of the Akal Takht Sahib.

He called upon the entire 'Sikh Panth' to support this movement.

Gargaj reminded the Sikh community that Guru Gobind Singh instilled self-respect, courage, and dignity in his Sikhs, gifting them with unique and unparalleled festivals such as Holla Mohalla.

He emphasized that this festival transforms Sikhs from saints into warriors.

The acting jathedar expressed happiness upon seeing the youth decorating their tractor-trailers on their way to Anandpur Sahib, symbolizing their dedication to the Guru and true Takhts.

He urged Sikh youth to attend future Holla Mohalla events dressed in traditional Khalsa attire and be trained in martial arts and 'Gurbani'.

Highlighting threats to 'Gurmukhi' and the Punjabi language, Gargaj questioned whether parents ensured their children were learning Gurmukhi from the first grade.

He called for serious efforts to protect the mother tongue, Punjabi, which connects Sikhs to the holy Guru Granth Sahib.

He instructed the SGPC to analyze the new education policy and identify Punjab-specific reforms, ensuring that it serves the interests of Punjab and the Sikh community.

Gargaj lamented that despite Sikhs having endured immense sacrifices and historic hardships, some are forgetting their glorious history.

This forgetfulness, he warned, has led to religious conversions in Punjab, including in areas like Majha, historically a stronghold of Sikh faith. He stressed the need for Sikhs to remain firm in their faith.

Gargaj also criticised the Punjab government for "failing" to take action in the 2017 Maur Mandi bomb blast case and called on it to ensure justice for the victims.

He warned that efforts are being made to push Sikhs into internal conflicts and violent confrontations, aiming to tarnish the community's international reputation.

He said these "divisions" have led to increased government "interference" in gurdwaras.

He vowed that Sikh adversaries would not be allowed to take control of sacred gurdwaras.

Gargaj emphasized the need for Sikhs to unite under Guru Granth Sahib, saying that Panthic unity is the only solution to current challenges. PTI CHS OZ OZ