Religious bodies in Kashmir demand Mahant Narsinghanand's immediate arrest

Srinagar, Oct 5 (PTI) Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU) an amalgam of various religious bodies in Kashmir Saturday condemned the remarks made by Mahant Narsinghanand, and demanded his immediate arrest.

The MMU, which is headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, strongly said such "blasphemous" statements are completely unacceptable to Muslims and all those who believe in respect for religious personalities and prophets.

"The agenda of these evil people, who deliberately hurt the sentiments of Muslims, is to provoke, spread hate and incite communal violence among communities. As there are no consequences for them, such elements indulge in these outrageous acts and get away with them," the MMU said in a statement.

It said despite his track record as a "hate monger", "this man is out on bail which raises serious concerns about the intention of those in-charge of maintaining communal harmony." "We demand his immediate arrest and the cancellation of his bail at the earliest. The sanctity of our faith must be respected, and the law must take its course to hold such offenders accountable," the statement added. PTI SSB MNK MNK