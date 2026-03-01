Religious conversions happening in Punjab: Amit Shah, asks state govt to act

Navi Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said religious conversions are happening in Punjab and appealed to the Bhagwant Mann government and common people to stop this practice driven by "greed".

Shah invoked the sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur while addressing the 'Hind-Di-Chadar' commemoration event to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

"Today, it has been said here that religious conversion is taking place in Punjab. Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed himself to save others' religions. They faced atrocities, but we today prefer to convert because of some greed, then we cannot be called followers of our great leaders. The Punjab government and Punjab society should stop religious conversions," Shah said.

The Punjab government, society and people of all faiths must stop religious conversions going on there, he added.

Shah said that had Guru Tegh Bahadur not sacrificed himself to save the Hindu religion, "there would not have been a single Hindu left in the world".

He noted that some people had earlier objected to this statement but insisted that "everybody should accept this truth".

Paying homage, the senior BJP leader said the Guru faced grave injustice and atrocities and fought against enemies far more powerful than him.

"His sacrifice inspired and gave courage to Hindus to continue their fight," he added.

Shah said Guru Nanak had emphasised chanting God's name, prayer and sharing meals, underlining togetherness, which later provided moral strength in resisting the Mughal invaders.

He also referred to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, claiming that when atrocities were inflicted in Jammu and Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits sought protection from the Guru and continue to hold him in high regard.

"Guru Tegh Bahadur had said that if Aurangzeb can convert me, then all the people will get converted. Aurangzeb accepted it as a challenge.

"He inflicted atrocities and killed Guru Tegh Bahadur's companions, but the Guru never budged. Finally, Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed himself, but he did not give up. His sacrifice inspired people to fight against Aurangzeb," Shah added.

He said Sanatan Dharma's followers across the world are grateful to the Sikh guru.

"Traditions established by ten Sikh Gurus are worth emulation by the world," he added.