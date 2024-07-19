Religious corridors: Create light and sound shows, develop infra for devotees, says MP CM

Bhopal, Jul 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said light and sound shows portraying various events must be developed at religious corridors or 'Lok' coming up at different places in the state.

Yadav, during the day, inspected the under-construction Ramraja Lok in Orchha, and told officials to ensure events related to the exile of Lord Ram are depicted at the facility.

"He also ordered creation of light and sound shows at such corridors in order to highlight the importance of these places. A management committee should be formed at the local level of concerned departments like culture, tourism, endowments, revenue, panchayat and rural development, urban development and housing department for these corridors," an official said quoting the CM.

"The state tourism department is developing 18 'Loks', comprising 14 based on religion and four on culture. Work on 10 Loks based on religion and four on culture are in progress," the official added.

The CM told officials to ensure development of surrounding infrastructure and other facilities for devotees and visitors.

"The CM gave instructions to develop a research institute and educational institution in Sant Ravidas Lok in Sagar and an ayurvedic hospital at Bhadwa Mata Lok in Neemuch as devotees come there not only for darshan but also for health benefits. An Ayurvedic hospital and physiotherapy centre should be connected to Bhadwa Mata Lok," the official said.

To enhance the sense of pride towards heritage sites among the youth, there should be display of religious stories, folk arts through light and sound shows, exhibition galleries, and modern technology like projection and mapping, the CM told officials. PTI MAS BNM