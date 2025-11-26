Religious discrimination in education undermines spirit of Constitution: J-K CM

Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the Constitution Day must inspire a daily commitment to uphold the values of equality and justice enshrined in the country's founding document, cautioning that rising religious discrimination in education undermines the very spirit of the Constitution.

Speaking at the golden jubilee programme of Jamia Zia-ul-Uloom education institute in the border district of Poonch, Abdullah said the Constitution Day should not be reduced to a symbolic observance.

"Today, Constitution Day is being celebrated. The meaning of Constitution Day is not that we remember the Constitution for an hour. Its meaning is that every day of the year, we must keep it alive,” he said, noting that the Preamble grants equal status to all religions, ensures democratic rights for every citizen and guarantees protection under the law.

He expressed concern that the country was witnessing a trend where even educational institutions were being viewed through a communal lens.

"Today, in one of the medical colleges, it is being said that Muslims and non-Hindus should not study here. If we set aside merit and start making decisions on the basis of religion, then where will the Constitution go?" he asked.

He was referring to the BJP's demand for revocation of the first list of admissions in the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME) and reserving the seats for those who have faith in the deity. The controversy was sparked by right-wing Hindu groups who protested the selection of 42 Muslim students in the first list of 50 MBBS candidates.

Inviting the attention of people to the national anthem and patriotic songs presented by the students of the Jamia, the chief minister said, "I wish those people who spread venom against such religious institutions had a chance to sit here and watch this programme." "They are not tired of spreading this propaganda that in these institutions, nothing is taught other than hatred and sectarianism… In these institutions, nothing is given attention other than religion," Abdullah said.

He said those who are propagating against religious schools should come and meet these children and understand what kind of education is given in these institutions.

"Religion is not forgotten; religion is taught. But along with religion, what is it that is not being taught to children here?" he said.

Referring to the programme organised by the school, he said this was not a government function and if they wanted, they would not have done it as there was no compulsion to read out the Preamble of the Constitution.

"I wish those who spread hatred would come here and spend a day. Maybe, they will understand that the propaganda and poison being spread against us by peddling lies, they are not being loyal to the country," he said.

The chief minister said those who lecture others on constitutional values should look at the institute's contribution to harmony.

He praised the students, teachers and administration, particularly Jamia's founder Maulana Ghulam Qadir for consistently upholding brotherhood and supporting peace during delicate situations.

"Whenever the situation became sensitive or there was a natural calamity, Qadir Sahib and this institute were among the first to stand up and come in support of the government," he said.