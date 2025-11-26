Religious extremist forces attempt to weaken Constitution: APCC chief Sharmila

Amaravati, Nov 26 (PTI) APCC president YS Sharmila on Wednesday alleged that certain "religious extremist forces were attempting to weaken the Indian Constitution" and impose an alternative framework on the country.

Her remarks came on Constitution Day, as she criticised what she described as organised efforts to "tear apart" the nation’s foundational document and "provoke social division".

"Today, forces driven by religious extremism have encircled the sacred Constitution, attempting to tear it apart. They are plotting to erode it and impose their own version in its place," Sharmila claimed in a press release.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief, the Constitution is not merely a book but a solemn promise safeguarding every citizen’s rights, dignity, justice, and freedom.

Sharmila alleged that these groups were trying to "erase history, incite religious fundamentalism, and deprive people of their rights, threatening the democratic values enshrined in the Constitution." She said that whether rich or poor, all citizens are equal before the Constitution, which she described as the guiding force shaping the nation’s direction and purpose.

The Congress leader maintained that as long as the Constitution remained intact, the rights of crores of Indians would be protected, asserting that defending it was the responsibility of every citizen.

Reiterating her commitment, Sharmila said it was her duty to stand "in the first line" against any attacks on the Constitution and vowed not to allow any "wicked attempts" to alter it. PTI MS STH SSK