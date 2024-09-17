Religious fervour marks immersion of Ganesh idols in Telangana

Hyderabad, Sep 17 (PTI) Over one lakh Ganesh idols in varying forms and sizes were immersed in water bodies, following the conclusion of nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, in Telangana on Tuesday.

The capital city was in the grip of festive spirit as organisers of Ganesh pandals hit the streets in motor vehicles since morning for the immersion of the idols dancing to religious songs and drum beats.

According to official sources, 1,02,510 idols were immersed in lakes and different types of ponds, including those set up for immersion by authorities, in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

The Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city witnessed thousands of footfalls as vehicles carrying Vinayaka idols queued up for immersion.

The 70 ft-tall Ganesh idol of the famous pandal at Khairatabad here, a major attraction during the festival in the Telangana capital, was immersed in the Hussain Sagar in the afternoon after the gaint reached the lake in a 'Shobha Yatra'.

The auction of the laddus offered as 'prasadam' in the pandals was another attraction during the festivities. Procuring the laddu in the auction is believed to bring prosperity to the successful bidder.

The 'laddu' at the famous pandal at Balapur here was auctioned for Thirty lakh and one thousand rupees.

Kolan Shankar Reddy, the successful bidder, said he dedicated the 'prasadam' to PM Narendra Modi.

As per media reports the 'laddu prasadam' at a pandal at Bandlaguda Jagir on city outskirts was auctioned for a whopping Rs 1.87 crore.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the state government for the immersion of idols and processions.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who visited the Tank Bund of Hussain Sagar lake, directed that officials should work in coordination till the immersion process concludes, an official release said.

State Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, DGP Jitender and other officials undertook an aerial survey of the immersion procession routes.

The Telangana Police said on X the immersion in the state was peaceful and DGP Jitender supervised the process in all the districts and gave directives to police officials.

About 20,000 police personnel are involved in bandobust duty in Hyderabad.

As many as 468 cranes were used for the immersion of the idols.

Traffic restrictions were in place for the smooth conduct of the 'visarjan' of idols which is expected to go on till Wednesday morning. PTI SJR ROH