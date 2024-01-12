Religious figures praise PM Modi for undertaking special ritual ahead of Ram temple consecration ceremony

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The heads of various religious organisations and spiritual figures lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for his decision to begin a special 11-day religious exercise preceding the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Advertisment

Chidanand Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan Ashram said Modi's call has sparked all-round enthusiasm, adding that people should dedicate themselves to the national cause. "We are lucky to have a prime minister like him. The temple is coming up after 500 years of struggle and sacrifices," he said in a message.

Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara said Modi's announcement shows he is not only a rare administrator, but also a peerless worshipper and noted that seers and several religious organisations have also taken up different rituals and programmes in the run-up to the temple consecration ceremony on January 22.

"Everyone should follow some religious exercise. The 'Pran Pratishtha' is for global brotherhood, harmony and happiness and that is why the prime minister has also begun the special religious exercise," he said.

Advertisment

In a statement, spiritual guru Sri M said every Indian should undertake some religious exercise in the spirit of the mankind's happiness and praised Modi's decision.

A "havan" was also conducted in Haridwar by religious figures who prayed for the success of the prime minister's resolve.

Modi began the special 11-day religious exercise on Friday, as he spoke about experiencing feelings like never before in his life.

The prime minister said god has chosen him as an instrument to represent all Indians during the "Pran Pratishtha" exercise and that he is undertaking the 11-day religious exercise keeping this in mind.

He said it is a sacred occasion for all Indians and Lord Ram's devotees, and that everyone is waiting for the historic moment on January 22 when the idol of Ram will be consecrated at what is believed by his followers as his birthplace. PTI KR RC