Religious organisation demands public holiday on Parshuram Jayanti

Thane: A religious organisation has demanded that ‘Parshuram Jayanti’, which will be celebrated in May this year, be declared a public holiday in Maharashtra.

Advertisment

The Jay Parshuram Sena Foundation on Sunday passed a resolution over the demand, saying the festival is a public holiday in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

Lord Parshuram is viewed as a Brahmin warrior avatar of Lord Vishnu.

The organisation has also demanded a provision of Rs 500 crore to facilitate the darshan of Lord Ram at Ayodhya. Besides, it has sought that the special train for Ayodhya from Mumbai be run every day.