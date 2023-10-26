Religious preacher Baba Maharaj Satarkar dies

Thane, Oct 26 (PTI) Noted kirtankar Baba Maharaj Satarkar died at Nerul in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra on Thursday after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

He was 89.

Satarkar used to give religious discourses across Maharashtra and foreign countries.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a condolence message said Satarkar's death was a great loss to the state.

"He was like a guiding light in his field. Baba Maharaj's luscious voice and his style of presentation were melodious. The contribution of Baba Maharaj will always be remembered.” PTI COR ND GK