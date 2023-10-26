Advertisment
Religious preacher Baba Maharaj Satarkar dies

NewsDrum Desk
26 Oct 2023

Thane, Oct 26 (PTI) Noted kirtankar Baba Maharaj Satarkar died at Nerul in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra on Thursday after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

He was 89.

Satarkar used to give religious discourses across Maharashtra and foreign countries.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a condolence message said Satarkar's death was a great loss to the state.

"He was like a guiding light in his field. Baba Maharaj's luscious voice and his style of presentation were melodious. The contribution of Baba Maharaj will always be remembered.” PTI COR ND GK

