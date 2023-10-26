Religious preacher Baba Maharaj Satarkar dies; PM Modi pays tribute

Thane, Oct 26 (PTI) Noted 'kirtankar' Baba Maharaj Satarkar died at Nerul in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra on Thursday after a prolonged illness, family sources said.

He was 89.

Satarkar used to give religious discourses across Maharashtra and foreign countries.

Political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, paid tributes to Satarkar.

Speaking at an event in the temple town of Shirdi in western Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district after inaugurating several development projects, PM Modi said Satarkar's work of raising social awareness through 'kirtan and pravachan' will keep inspiring generations to come.

In his condolence message, CM Shinde said Satarkar's death was a great loss to the state.

"He was like a guiding light in his field. Baba Maharaj's mellifluous voice and his style of presentation were melodious. The contribution of Baba Maharaj will always be remembered." PTI COR ND PR GK NP