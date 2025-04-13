Religious procession 'pelted with stones' in J'khand village, security heightened

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), Apr 13 (PTI) Tension prevailed in a village in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Sunday evening, after a religious procession was allegedly pelted with stones, a police officer said.

Security has been heightened at Jhurjhuri village following the incident around 8 pm, he said.

"The incident of stone pelting by miscreants took place during a religious procession. Thereafter, a stretch of the GT road was blocked by participants of the procession. But, the situation is totally under control now," Barhi sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajit Kumar Bimal told PTI.

The group which organised the religious rally also claimed that several women were injured in stone pelting.

Investigation is underway.