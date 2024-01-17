Religious programme in Palamu: Jharkhand chief secy, DGP appear virtually in HC

Ranchi, Jan 17 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Secretary L Khiangte and DGP Ajay Kumar Singh appeared in the high court on Wednesday through virtual mode in connection with a case concerning a religious programme in Palamu district.

The duo appeared as directed by the HC following a writ petition filed by the Hanumant Katha Ayojan Samiti, seeking permission to organise a programme of Pandit Dhirendra Nath Shastri at Chainpur Palamu from February 10 to 15.

The Samiti approached the HC after the Palamu deputy commissioner refused to grant permission to the programme of Pandit Shastri, also known as Baba Bageshwar Dham Sarkar.

The deputy commissioner rejected the Samiti's application, citing concerns about potential law and order violations.

According to the deputy commissioner's office, two lakh people are expected to participate in the programme and allowing it could pose a threat to the law and order situation.

During the hearing, Justice Ananda Sen expressed concern over the issue and asked the government to provide information on the number of religious programmes held in the state in the past two years.

The court also inquired about the conditions imposed in previous programmes and whether the same conditions were imposed for Pandit Shastri's programme. The court will review the matter again after a fortnight. PTI COR SAN SAN MNB