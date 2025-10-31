Religious reservation for political gain: NCBC on Kerala's Muslim, Christian OBC quota

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has questioned the Kerala government's move to grant OBC reservation to Muslims and Christians, terming it a case of "religious reservation for political gain".

NCBC Chairman Hans Raj Ahir claimed on Friday that the southern state has failed to clarify which survey formed the basis for extending the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation benefits to these groups.

"OBC reservation cannot be provided entirely in the name of religion. It should be given only after identifying the socially- and educationally-backward sections within the same religion," he said.

Ahir termed it a case of "religious reservation for political gain".

He said the commission has sought a detailed report from the Kerala government and directed that it be submitted within 15 days.

He added that the NCBC has also recommended that the OBC quota be properly implemented in local body elections.

The remarks come amid ongoing debates in Kerala over the inclusion of Muslim and Christian groups in the state's OBC list. PTI UZM RC