Religious scholar's remark on widow triggers outrage

Kozhikode (Kerala), Feb 22 (PTI) A remark made by Islamic scholar Ibrahim Saqafi Puzhakkattiri about a widow's trip to tourist destination Manali has sparked widespread criticism, with strong support for the woman rallying on social media.

Puzhakkattiri, leader of the AP Sunni faction, criticized 55-year-old Nafeesumma from Kadiyangadu in Kozhikode district for traveling, despite having lost her husband 25 years ago.

In a speech that quickly went viral, he stated that instead of staying home to recite prayers, "she went to play in the snow in another state." His comment triggered a backlash, with many denouncing his perspective as "outdated and regressive".

The controversy also prompted a wave of support for Nafeesumma from various sections of society on social media on Thursday.

Former minister and Muslim League leader M K Muneer stated that women from the Muslim community have reached top positions, highlighting their progress.

"The situation of Muslim women in Kerala is not like that anyone says. The women from the community have become even pilots, " he said.

However, justifying Puzhakkattiri's stance, AP Sunni faction supremo Kanthapuram Aboobacker Musliar on Saturday stated that, according to Muslim law, a woman should travel with a trusted male guardian, such as her husband, father, or brother.

He said that a trustworthy man should accompany a woman during a journey.

While, Nafeesumma's daughter, Jifna, strongly condemned Puzhakkattiri’s remarks, questioning, "Does a widow not have the right to see the world?" She added that Puzhakkattiri’s remarks deeply hurt her, leaving her hesitant even to step out for family functions.

"After his speech, people started looking at her as if she had committed a grave mistake. She was in tears—all she did was go on a trip," Jifna told a news channel.

Nafeesumma had travelled to Manali on December 11, 2024, with her children and became a social media sensation after a video of her joyfully experiencing snow went viral.

In the video, she playfully encouraged her friends, saying, "Are you all just sitting at home? This is amazing! You all should come too!" Her enthusiasm resonated with many, and the video quickly spread across Instagram and WhatsApp groups. Within a day, it had garnered over 5.1 million views and received lakhs of likes. PTI ARM ARM ROH