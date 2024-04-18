Relocated villagers to cast votes for one last time in Bengal's Buxa Tiger Reserve

Alipurduars (WB), Apr 18 (PTI) Residents of two hamlets inside West Bengal's Buxa Tiger Reserve are set to vote for one last time on Friday before the polling stations in the area get dismantled, owing to relocation of the villages for tiger conservation.

The residents have been relocated to Bijaypur Basti, near Bhatpara Tea Estate, in a village called "Banchaya," named by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Despite relocation, their polling booths remained inside the reserve.

The locals have welcomed the the government's decision to relocate the villages saying they have been relieved from living amidst waterbodies and dense forests, where the constant presence of tigers had instilled fear.

The West Bengal forest department has offered the villagers Rs 15 lakh in compensation and non-forest land as part of their rehabilitation.

"Around 80 per cent of the villagers have already moved out of Buxa Tiger Reserve," said Himal Chettri, a resident of Jayanti village.

The area falls under Alipurduars Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to polls on April 19.

In March, 242 households from Gangutia and Bhutia Basti were relocated to Banchaya, located around 25 km from their original villages inside the reserve.

Despite the relocation, they continued being registered voters of polling stations within the forest area.

Speaking to PTI Video, Binita Majhi from Bhutia Basti said they are ready to cast their last vote at the polling booth in Buxa Tiger Reserve.

"All of us have fond memories of the place but we understand the necessity of relocation and appreciate the support provided by the state government," she said.

Ashok Lama from Gangutia village expressed similar sentiments, stating that living in constant fear due to the presence of tigers and being surrounded by a river made life difficult.

"Casting our final vote in Buxa Tiger Reserve evokes deep emotions. However, we understand that sometimes, for the greater good, we must endure a bit of inconvenience," he said. PTI CORR PNT MNB