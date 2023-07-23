Relocation plan for residents of hilly areas needed: Union minister Athawale to Maha govt

Thane, Jul 23 (PTI) Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday suggested the Maharashtra government draft a plan to relocate residents of hilly areas in the state on priority.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the shelter housing survivors of the Irshalwadi landslide tragedy in Khalapur tehsil in Raigad district.

Athawale also said the state government can explore the possibility of shifting the residents of hilly terrains to foothills to save them from any potential calamity.

"The state government should work out a plan to rehabilitate and relocate such people on priority and appoint a committee," the Union minister said.

He said the permanent relocation and rehabilitation of the people living in hilly regions was the only solution to prevent the Irshalwadi-like incident.

Irshalwadi hamlet, located on the slope of Sahyadri mountain in Khalapur tehsil, was flattened by a massive landslide on Wednesday night. Rescuers have received 27 bodies till Saturday, while at least 81 people remain untraced.

Athawale was told that residents of Irshalwadi had in fact come down and constructed dwellings but the forest department razed them, due to which they returned to their original location.

"The Forest department is governed by rules and Acts. In such cases, the state and the Centre can resolve issues with the Forest department. The state government can acquire the forest land and in return allocate alternative land," he suggested.

Meanwhile, Raigad Resident Deputy Collector (RDC) Sandesh Shirke said camps are being organised for the last two days to issue various certificates and government cards to the landslide survivors.

He also said the panchnama of the losses is being conducted round-the-clock.

Shirke said the Gramsabha will decide about the location of a plot to be allotted to the affected families and the final approval will be given by the state government. PTI COR NSK