Remain prepared to deal with any situation: Rajnath to top naval commanders

New Delhi, Sep 19 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday called upon top commanders of the Indian Navy to remain prepared to deal with any security challenges considering the volatile global scenario and underlined the need to further boost India's overall naval prowess.

In his address at a naval commanders' conference, Singh said India is now seen as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean and the Indian Navy is playing a crucial role in promoting peace and prosperity in the region.

The defence minister reiterated the government's endeavour to enhance the Indian Navy's combat capability by inducting state-of-the-art ships and submarines.

Singh highlighted that 64 ships and submarines are currently under construction in Indian shipyards, and orders have been placed for 24 additional platforms.

He asserted that the Indian Navy's growing strength in the Indo-Pacific region should not be taken for granted and called upon the commanders to continue introspection from time to time, according to the defence ministry.

The defence minister also called upon the commanders to remain prepared for every situation in today's volatile global scenario.

Singh emphasised on the need of a strong naval capability to protect the economic, trade, transport and overall national interests "A large part of the world's trade passes through the region, which makes it valuable. At the same time, incidents like piracy, hijacking, drone attacks, missile attacks and disruption of sea cable connections in the seas make it extremely sensitive," he said.

His comments are seen as a reference to Houthi militants targeting various cargo ships and vessels in the Red Sea and adjoining areas in the last few months.

"Our Navy has made a significant contribution in protecting the economic interests of all stakeholder nations of the Indo-Pacific and in smooth movement of goods in the Indian Ocean region," Singh said.

"Its anti-piracy operations are garnering appreciation not only in India but also globally. India is now seen as a preferred security partner in this entire region. Whenever need be, we will ensure security in the region," he said.

Singh, pointing out that India was once a landlocked country with sea shores, but now it can be seen as an island country with land borders, lauded the Indian Navy's readiness towards safeguarding the maritime interests of the country.

The naval commanders' conference is the apex-level biannual event facilitating deliberations on significant strategic, operational and administrative issues.

Held against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical and geostrategic dynamics, regional challenges and complexity in maritime security situation in West Asia, the conference plays a crucial role in shaping the future course of the Indian Navy, the ministry said in a statement.

The conference, as a pivotal platform, upholds the Navy's commitment to safeguard India's maritime interests and the Navy's status as a 'combat ready, credible, cohesive and future ready force', it added.

The four-day conference began on Tuesday.

In the deliberations, the commanders carried out a comprehensive review of India's maritime security challenges including China's growing forays into the Indian Ocean.

The commanders also deliberated on the overall situation in the Red Sea and adjoining areas. PTI MPB ZMN