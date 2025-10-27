Remaining land for new Bombay HC complex to be handed over by March 2026: Maharashtra to SC

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the remaining land for the construction of the new Bombay High Court complex in Bandra will be handed over by the end of March 2026.

On July 21, the state government told the top court that of the 17.45 acres of land, meant for the construction of the new complex, it had taken possession of 15.33 acres.

On Monday, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran took note of the submissions and was initially of the view that the suo motu case -- "Heritage Building of the Bombay High Court and allotment of additional lands for the High Court" -- may be disposed of.

However, taking note of lawyers' submissions, the bench decided to keep it pending and fixed it for further consideration, if any, in April next year.

Earlier, the bench observed that as far as the remaining small portion of the land was concerned, the process of negotiations for shifting the existing structures was stated to be "actively underway" and likely to be settled shortly.

Maharashtra's counsel had said that subsequent steps, such as appointment of an architect, finalisation of project plan and approval of budgetary expenditure by the high-powered committee of the state, were under progress.

On January 16, the state informed the apex court that the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the building was conducted on September 23, 2024.

In October last year, the state government said the possession of the total 30.16 acres of land would be handed over to the high court in a phased manner.

The Bombay High Court, founded on August 16, 1862, is currently located in a majestic building near Flora Fountain (Hutatma Chowk) that it has occupied since November 1878.

Keeping in mind the safety concerns and the need for more space, a new high court complex was proposed to be built in Bandra.

The new high court complex would have well-designed and spacious courtrooms, chambers for judges and registry personnel, an arbitration and mediation centre, an auditorium, a library, and a host of features and amenities for staff, lawyers and litigants.

The Bombay High Court exercises jurisdiction over Maharashtra through the principal seat in Mumbai and benches at Nagpur, Aurangabad and Goa.

It also exercises jurisdiction over the Union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The high court has a sanctioned strength of 94 judges.

The top court had taken note of an April 29, 2024, letter petition of Bombay Bar Association president Nitin Thakker and other bar leaders with respect to the urgent need for accommodation for the high court of judicature in Bombay, whose existing building is 150 years old. PTI SJK DIV DIV