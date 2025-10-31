Remaining work of Patel's national unification completed by PM by abolishing Art 370: Nayab Saini

Chandigarh, Oct 31 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed the remaining work of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's national unification by abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution.

Flagging off the 'Run for Unity' in Haryana's Fatehabad on the 150th birth anniversary of 'Iron Man of India' Sardar Patel, Saini said the leader's contribution in integrating 562 princely states into the Indian Union was immense.

Since 2014, Sardar Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 has been celebrated as the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day.

Addressing the participants who took part in the run in Fatehabad, the CM said Patel was a great nationalist and also a leader with remarkable administrative skills.

Saini lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his government's decision to abrogate Article 370, which granted special status and a certain degree of autonomy to the erstwhile J&K state.

"The remaining work of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's national unification has been completed in present times by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by abrogating Articles 370 and 35(A)," Saini said.

He also lauded PM Modi for the efforts in commemorating Sardar Patel's contribution in various spheres and said the installation of the iconic Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district would inspire the coming generations with Patel's ideals and principles.

Meanwhile, Saini said along with Fatehabad, the 'Run for Unity' events were being organised across the state with lakhs of citizens taking part in them.

Several Ministers and other public representatives also participated in the events at the district headquarters.

"It (Run for Unity) reminds us that our diversity is our strength. We may speak different languages, wear different attire, celebrate different customs, but we are all one," Saini said.