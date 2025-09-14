Remand prisoner dies at Kakkanad District Jail

Kochi, Sep 14 (PTI) A 49-year-old remand prisoner was found dead at Kakkanad District Jail on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh P R, a resident of Kureekkad in Chottanikkara, Ernakulam district.

Rajesh was arrested by Ernakulam South police on September 3 for allegedly possessing 5.5 litres of liquor at Kadavanthra junction and was remanded by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate the same day.

According to jail authorities, on September 4, Rajesh complained of severe abdominal pain and was shifted to Ernakulam Medical College, where doctors diagnosed him with a liver ailment. He was later returned to the prison and lodged in Block A cell.

“At around 6 am on Sunday, he was found lying unconscious in his cell. He was immediately taken to the medical college, where doctors declared him dead,” a police officer said.

Infopark police have registered a case of unnatural death. The body will be handed over to his relatives after the postmortem, officials added. PTI TBA SSK