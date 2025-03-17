Remark against Suvendu: Not satisfied with MLA's reply, TMC panel summons belligerent Kabir

Kolkata, Mar 17 (PTI) The disciplinary committee of the Trinamool Congress on Monday said it is not satisfied with party MLA Humayun Kabir’s reply to a show cause notice over his controversial remarks against BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and summoned him for a clarification.

An intransigent Kabir, however, said he would not retract his comments and would tell the disciplinary committee "whatever I deem fit" as he is not afraid of the party's possible action against him.

The panel summoned Kabir on Tuesday to seek clarification about the issue, the disciplinary committee's head and senior minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay told reporters after a meeting in his chamber in the assembly.

Kabir, the Bharatpur legislator, slammed the Leader of the Opposition on March 12 after Adhikari said that TMC's Muslim MLAs would be "thrown out" of the assembly if the saffron party came to power.

The TMC MLA, known for his off-the-cuff remarks, dared Adhikari for his comment and demanded that he take back his words within 72 hours from that day.

Kabir had said that if Adhikari did not withdraw his comments, he would "be treated in an appropriate manner, face thrashing" and he "should be prepared for any type of protests - to the extent of gherao - by 40 Muslim MLAs either in the House or wherever he goes." Following this, Kabir was served a show cause notice by the four-member disciplinary committee of the TMC legislature party.

On Monday, a belligerent Kabir dared the party to take disciplinary action against him and reiterated his threat to stop Adhikari if he sets foot in Murshidabad, the TMC MLA's home district, by road.

"Suvendu Adhikari will meet the same fate as experienced by Congress leader Adhir Choudhury when he was a minister in the Union cabinet years back. My men stopped him and did not allow him to move for two and a half hours despite having a security cover of IPS officers and central forces. With the intervention of Mamata Banerjee, he could finally enter the district," Kabir said.

The TMC legislation also threatened that Adhikari's convoy would be stopped in Murshidabad district.

Adhikari's "only alternative for visiting Murshidabad will be a helicopter ride if he wants to visit people like Kartik Maharaj as we cannot block his helicopter," he said.

Kartik Maharaj is the head of Bharat Sevasram Sangha's Beldanga branch in Murshidabad disgtrict.

"You cannot expect us to treat Suvendu Adhikari with rasgulla if he talks about bodily lifting Muslim MLAs and throwing them out of the assembly. I am certainly a TMC MLA but my identity as a devout Muslim comes first," he said.

Chattopadhyay also said that in his reply to the show cause notice, Kabir had claimed he had commented as a member of a community and "we are not satisfied" with it.

"But he cannot forget that being a people's representative, having taken oath under the Constitution, he cannot make comments emphasising his religious identity to criticise someone else's condemnable remarks, which is equally unconstitutional," the parliamentary affairs minister told reporters.

"We are not here to speak as Hindus or Muslims," the minister said.

On Monday, Kabir told reporters he would take a call on how to officially respond to the TMC's possible disciplinary action at the right moment.

"I had not made any statement (against Adhikari) on the floor of the House or even on its premises but outside its gate. How can the party accuse me of insubordination?" the TMC legislator said.

He also said that comments of other TMC leaders like ministers Siddiqullah Chowdhury and Firhad Hakim and MP Kalyan Bandyopadhyay outside the assembly in response to Adhikari's statement had not invited the censure of the TMC top leadership like his.

While Hakim had said Adhikai's comments were a blot on India's secular principles, Bandyopadhyay claimed the BJP MLA would face a crushing defeat in his Nandigram seat and had to "roam in the streets". Choudhury had allegedly told reporters that those who make such comments should have their leg broken but later denied making any such comments, asserting he had only said he was pained over the blatant attempt to polarise Hindu votes by Adhikari.

At a Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had asked Chowdhury not to make any inflammatory tit-for-tat statement. The decision to show cause Kabir was also taken at that meeting.

To a question, Kabir said, "I am not scared about any party action. I am not scared about getting party nomination. For me, the pride of my community matters." Chattopadhyay said the committee will take a call on Kabir's comments on Tuesday.

The parliamentary affairs minister also said that Kabir has been summoned to his chamber in the assembly on Tuesday to explain, to the committee, his statement to the media on the issue.

Apart from Chattopadhyay, the other three members - Chandrima Bhattacharya, Aroop Biswas and Firhad Hakim - were present at Monday's meeting.

When asked whether any disciplinary action will be taken against Kabir, Chattopadhyay said, he will be given certain directives.

"We will take appropriate action keeping in mind party discipline," he said.