Remark on Lord Ganesha: Sivagiri Mutt demands unqualified apology from Assembly Speaker Shamseer

Varkala (Ker), Aug 4 (PTI) Kerala's influential Sivagiri Mutt, a major spiritual centre of the state's numerically strong Ezhava community, said on Friday that the controversial remark made by Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer had hurt the sentiments of the faithful and urged him to tender an unqualified apology in this regard.

There was nothing wrong with urging the development of scientific temper while addressing students, but the remarks on Lord Ganesha and ritual practices made along with that by the Speaker during the recent function were the issue, the Mutt said.

The Speaker should have dealt with the matter carefully, Sachchidananda Swamy, president of Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust, which manages the Mutt, said here.

Virtually extending support to the recent protest demonstrations organised by the Nair Service Society (NSS), an outfit of the Nair community, against Shamseer, he said no one can blame them as the remarks might have hurt their minds.

Swamy said the Speaker might not have made the controversial remarks deliberately, but he should not have hurt the sentiments of the faithful.

"If it has hurt the faithful community, Shamseer should tender an unqualified apology. It is part of our social life," he said, addressing a press conference here.

Sivagiri Mutt, a revered spiritual-cum pilgrim centre of the Ezhava community in Kerala, was established here by the renowned 20th century saint-social reformer Sree Narayana Guru, who propagated the message of 'One Caste, One Religion, and One God for Mankind." When asked about the Sivagiri Mutt's stand on the NSS's protest on the remark issue, he said just like the ruling party CPI (M) has its own philosophy, the faithful community also has own beliefs, and they came out in protest when they were hurt by words and remarks (by the Speaker).

Swamy, however, didn't give a clear answer when asked whether they would join hands with others who are engaged in protests demanding that the Speaker withdraw his remarks.

He said the Sivagiri Mutt has an independent approach and view purely based on Sree Narayana Guru's teachings.

He also declined to comment on the cases registered against the NSS and BJP activities by the police over the protests against the Speaker's remarks.

The Mutt urged everyone not to flare up the issue and expressed hope that it would be settled soon.

Sivagiri hillock is located in Varkala, around 50 km away from Thiruvananthapuram.

During an event organised at a school in Ernakulam district recently, Shamseer allegedly accused the Centre of trying to teach children Hindu myths instead of accomplishments in science and technology.

The BJP and right wing outfits like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have already launched a campaign against Shamseer, saying they are aggrieved over the Speaker's comments regarding Lord Ganesha and the mythical 'pushpaka vimanam'.

The ruling CPI(M) had on Saturday strongly condemned the campaign by the Sangh Parivar against Shamseer over his reported controversial remarks.

Misinterpreting myths and beliefs and portraying them as scientific thoughts would only lead to the backtracking of the progress of society and checking the development of science, the CPI(M) had earlier said in a statement. PTI LGK KH