Remarkable decline in out-of-pocket expenditure for healthcare in past decade, says Nadda

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda Friday said out-of-pocket expenditure incurred by people for healthcare in India has declined to 39.4 per cent from 64.2 per cent a decade earlier.

Addressing the 12th edition of the International Health Dialogue 2025 organised by Apollo Hospitals, he said India is on the cusp of leading a global healthcare transformation.

The minister highlighted the country's transformative strides in healthcare under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and commended Apollo Hospitals for leveraging technology to drive better health outcomes and ensure quality-driven patient care.

He said there has been a remarkable decline in out-of-pocket expenditure for healthcare in India as it decreased from 64.2 per cent a decade ago to 39.4 per cent now.

Dr Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, emphasised India's potential to become a global healthcare hub through the "Heal in India" initiative.

Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Dr Sangita Reddy underscored the importance of scientific progress and medical technology in improving patient outcomes.

She expressed hope for a future where doctors, scientists, and patients work together to drive innovations in treatments, particularly vaccines, for better global health.