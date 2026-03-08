'Remarkable triumph': PM Modi congratulates Indian team for winning T20 World Cup

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian team on winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and said the remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork.

India won the T20 World Cup, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final held in Ahmedabad.

"Champions! Congratulations to the Indian team on winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup! This remarkable triumph reflects exceptional skills, determination and teamwork. They have shown outstanding grit through the tournament," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

The prime minister said this victory has filled every Indian heart with pride and joy.

"Well done, Team India!" he said. PTI ACB KVK KVK