Remarks against Amit Shah: Rahul Gandhi's lawyer cross examines witness in defamation case

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi's counsel on Tuesday cross-examined a witness before an MP/MLA court in connection with a defamation case against the Congress leader.

The court has now kept the matter on September 23, when the cross-examination would continue.

Santosh Kumar Pandey, the counsel for BJP leader Vijay Mishra — the complainant in the case — said witness Anil Mishra of Pitambarpur Kala appeared and Gandhi’s counsel Kashi Prasad Shukla cross-examined him.

The case dates back to 2018, when Mishra filed a defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi, alleging he made objectionable remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Karnataka Assembly election campaign.

The MP-MLA court issued a warrant against Rahul Gandhi in December 2023.

In February 2024, Gandhi surrendered before the court and was granted bail on two sureties of Rs 25,000 each.

On July 26, 2024, Gandhi recorded his statement in court, claiming innocence and stating the case was part of a political conspiracy against him.