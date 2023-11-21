Remarks against Danish Ali: Privileges committee summons Bidhuri

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Privileges Committee of Lok Sabha has summoned BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri next month over his objectionable remarks against BSP member Danish Ali.

The committee has also called Danish Ali to give oral evidence on December 7. Bidhuri has been asked to appear on the same day after the BSP MP deposes before the panel.

On an earlier occasion, Bidhuri had not appeared before the committee while expressing his inability to do so.

Bidhuri had made remarks against Ali during the Special session of Parliament in September when the House was discussing the success of the Chandrayan-III mission.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had referred the MPs' complaints on the issue involving Bidhuri's use of objectionable words against Ali to the Privileges Committee in September.

While Ali and several other opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and DMK's Kanimozhi, had demanded action against Bidhuri, several BJP parliamentarians like Nishikant Dubey said the BSP member "incited" the South Delhi MP when he speaking in the House and urged the Speaker to look into this aspect as well. PTI NAB RT