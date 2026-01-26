Remarks against military officer: Cong slams BJP after Vijay Shah hoists Tricolour at R-Day event

Indore/Bhopal, Jan 26 (PTI) The Congress on Monday targeted the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh after minister Vijay Shah hoisted the Tricolour at a Republic Day event despite being hauled up by the courts for his derogatory remarks against Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

On January 19, the Supreme Court directed the Mohan Yadav government to decide within two weeks on granting sanction to prosecute Shah for his controversial remarks against Colonel Qureshi. Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had reprimanded Shah for making "derogatory remarks" and using "indecent language" against Colonel Qureshi and ordered the police to file an FIR against him.

Shah, the state's Tribal Affairs, Public Asset Management and Bhopal Gas Tragedy Relief and Rehabilitation minister, hoisted the national flag at the ceremonial Republic Day parade held in his home district Khandwa.

Slamming the ruling dispensation, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari said, "Shah should have been immediately removed from his ministerial post following the Supreme Court's directive, but the BJP made Shah hoist the flag on Republic Day. This is challenging the Constitution. The failure to get Shah to resign raises questions about the working style of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav." Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar also objected to Shah hoisting the Tricolour.

"The BJP has become a shameless party. Whatever action has been shown (by the party) against Vijay Shah is merely a formality. The Supreme Court and High Court are being forced to take suo-motu cognizance in several matters due to the inaction of the state government," Singhar told reporters in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda declined to comment when asked about the attack by the Congress.

"I think we should just accept congratulations and best wishes on this occasion (Republic Day)," Devda told reporters after attending the main Republic Day celebrations in Indore.

The BJP's state media cell in charge Ashish Agrawal, however, defended Shah for hoisting the national flag at an official event.

"The matter (related to Shah) is already in the court's cognizance and everything is being done as per the court's directive. Action cannot be taken as per the Congress," he claimed.

When the media in Khandwa tried to obtain Shah's response on the Congress' objections, he just walked away after wishing the people on the occasion of Republic Day.

Last year, Shah came under fire after a video, which was circulated widely, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Colonel Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during the media briefings on Operation Sindoor.

Shah allegedly made the offensive remarks about Colonel Qureshi while addressing a public event on 'Halma' (a tribal tradition of collective labour and community participation) on May 12, 2025, in Raikunda village in Indore district.

After the Madhya Pradesh High Court took suo motu cognizance of his remarks, an FIR was registered against the cabinet minister at the Manpur police station in the district.

The FIR was registered under BNS sections 152 (an act endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India), 196 (1) (B) (an act having an adverse effect on the mutual harmony between different communities, which causes or is likely to cause a breach of public peace) and 197 (1) (C) (speaking about a member of a community, which has an adverse effect on the mutual harmony between different communities).

Later, Shah expressed regret by claiming he respected Colonel Qureshi more than his own sister.

On July 28, 2025, the Supreme Court had pulled up Shah for not placing a public apology over his remarks on record against Colonel Qureshi, saying he was "testing the court's patience".

It had pointed out that the minister's conduct was prompting it to doubt his intentions and bona fides. PTI HWP YPS MAS BNM