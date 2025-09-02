Remarks against PM, his mother: BJP burns effigies of Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 2 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday held a protest here and burnt effigies of Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over alleged derogatory remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother during the Congress leader's 'Voter Adhikar Rally'.

A large number of BJP workers participated in the protest and raised slogans against Gandhi and Yadav while hailing 'Bharat Mata'.

BJP Jaipur district president Amit Goyal said the remarks made at the rally were not just an insult to one mother but to all mothers and Indian culture.

Insulting mothers has become the Congress' identity, he said, adding that the people of Jaipur will not remain silent.

Many women activists of the BJP carried placards reading "Maa ka apmaan, Congress ki pehchaan" (Insulting mothers is Congress' identity) and "Maa ka apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan" (India will not tolerate insult of mothers).

Former Rajasthan BJP presidents Arun Chaturvedi and Ashok Parnami, Jaipur Mayor Kusum Yadav, BJP state general secretary Shravan Bagdi and other leaders took part in the protest.

The BJP has been protesting after a purported video showed a person using a Hindi expletive against Modi from a dais during Rahul Gandhi's yatra in Darbhanga town on August 27.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.