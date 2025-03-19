Remarks against Shivaji Maharaj: Court rejects ex-journalist Koratkar's anticipatory bail plea

Kolhapur, Mar 18 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail petition of former journalist Prashant Koratkar, accused of making offensive remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

Additional sessions judge D V Kashyap rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Koratkar.

Koratkar has been accused of allegedly threatening Kolhapur-based historian Indrajeet Sawant and making derogatory comments against Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his warrior-son Sambhaji Maharaj.

The Kolhapur police had registered a case against the Nagpur resident under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for promoting hatred or enmity between groups.

Fearing arrest, the former journalist moved the sessions court seeking anticipatory bail. The court granted him interim protection from arrest on March 1.

Meanwhile, Kolhapur police had approached the Bombay High Court, seeking that the interim protection given to Koratkar be cancelled and that he be remanded to police custody.

The high court then asked the Kolhapur sessions court to decide the anticipatory bail plea.

"While arguing in the court, we told the court that a person having freedom of speech does not mean that he will not use it arbitrarily. A case law from the Supreme Court was also cited to assert that the custodial interrogation is necessary even if the punishment in the present offence is less than seven years," public prosecutor Vivek Shukla said.

Advocate Asim Sarode represented the complainant - historian Indrajeet Sawant. PTI SPK NP