Remarks against Shivaji Maharaj: Journalist Koratkar gets 3-day police custody

Kolhapur, Mar 25 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Tuesday remanded journalist Prashant Koratkar in police custody till March 28 for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his son Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

Koratkar, a resident of Nagpur, was arrested from Telangana on Monday after a case was registered against him on February 26 on the basis of an audio conversation between him and Kolhapur-based historian Indrajeet Sawant.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for allegedly promoting hatred or enmity among groups.

Sawant had posted the audio recording on social media, resulting in widespread outrage.

On March 18, additional sessions judge D V Kashyap in Kolhapur rejected Koratkar's anticipatory bail plea.

Koratkar had claimed in the plea that his phone was compromised and the audio was doctored. He also mentioned that he had issued a public apology.

On Tuesday, the sessions court remanded Koratkar in police custody till March 28.

As Koratkar was being produced before the court amid tight police security, the followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sambhaji Maharaj raised slogans against him.

Advocate Asim Sarode, who represents complainant Sawant, told the court that Koratkar was on the run for the past one month and he formatted his mobile phone.

"The police need his custody to investigate why he formatted the data from his phone. Also, police need to collect his voice samples. As the accused was on the run for one month, it is yet to be checked who helped him stay with them for so many days," he said.

Advocate Saurabh Ghag, who represents Koratkar, said, "The whole matter is run via media trial. The accused had issued a public apology. The police have all the call details from February 25, hence there is no need for his further police custody." After hearing the arguments from both sides, the court remanded Koratkar in police custody.