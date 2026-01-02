Remarks by Uttarakhand minister's husband on 'Bihar girls' sparks row

Dehradun, Jan 2 (PTI) Girdhari Lal Sahu, husband of Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya, has stoked a controversy for purportedly saying girls from Bihar are available for marriage at Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000.

His statement, which is reportedly from an event held in Almora last month, has invited censure from the opposition Congress as well as the Bihar State Women Commission.

Rekha Arya is the state's women and child welfare minister. While Sahu has issued an apology after the uproar, the BJP has distanced itself from his remarks.

A purported video, which has surfaced on social media, shows Sahu allegedly saying, "Will you get married in old age? If you are unable to get married, we will bring a girl for you from Bihar… you can get one there for Rs 20,000 to 25,000." Speaking at an event in Almora, Sahu also tells the audience, "Come with me, we'll get you married." Sahu has released a video saying his words are being twisted and that he was only discussing the marriage of a friend. "If my words have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise with folded hands," he said.

The BJP's state unit condemned the statement and tried to distance itself from Sahu, saying he had no connection with the party.

The Congress said Sahu's remarks were an "insult" to India's women and demanded an apology from the BJP on the matter.

"This statement by minister Arya's husband is an insult to the daughters of India, whether she is from Bihar, Kerala, or Uttarakhand," Congress state president Ganesh Godiyal said.

The statement clearly reveals the BJP's stand on respecting women, he said. "This statement should be strongly condemned and the BJP should apologise for it." The state president of Congress Mahila Morcha, Jyoti Rautela, said Sahu's remarks are shameful, especially since his wife is the women and child welfare minister.

"This is an attack on the dignity of women and girls. This kind of thinking promotes social evils like human trafficking, child marriage, and exploitation of women," she said.

BJP state media in-charge Manveer Singh Chauhan said his party strongly condemns such "hateful thinking and statements against women".

When asked whether the BJP would seek clarification from Arya regarding her husband's remarks, Chauhan said that his party has no connection with Sahu.

The Bihar State Women Commission (BSWC) said it will serve a notice to Sahu for the remarks. BSWC chairperson Apsara told reporters, "His comments are highly condemnable. This shows his mental bankruptcy. How can he make such a statement about women when his wife is already a minister in the Uttarakhand government?"