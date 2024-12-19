Remarks on Ambedkar expose BJP's 'anti-democratic mindset', says Akhilesh

Lucknow, Dec 19 (PTI) Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused the BJP of undermining B R Ambedkar and the values enshrined in the country's Constitution that he helped frame.

The Kannauj MP's remarks came amid a massive political row as the Congress and other opposition parties launched an all-out attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his remarks on Ambedkar and demanded his sacking. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders backed Shah and said he had exposed the Congress' "anti-Ambedkar" stand.

The home minister's comments are an "insult to Babasaheb and his Constitution", Yadav said, adding that Shah must apologise to the people of the country.

"This is not some artificial intelligence (AI) malfunction or a technical fault. This is a fault within them (BJP) -- a reflection of their natural bias," Yadav said during a legislative party meeting in Lucknow.

"The BJP does not respect Dr Ambedkar because his Constitution stands as a barrier... it thwarts their attempts to exploit and dominate the poor, backwards, and marginalised," he added.

Yadav demanded an apology from Shah, saying, "The home minister's remarks about Babasaheb are deeply offensive. He must apologise. Babasaheb is a revered figure for the oppressed, poor, and marginalised - he is no less than a god to them." The SP chief criticised the BJP for its "anti-democratic mindset," accusing it of moving the country towards authoritarianism through policies like "One Nation, One Election." He said, "The BJP wants to distract from real issues like unemployment, inflation, and the plight of farmers by imposing their narrative and stifling democracy." Yadav also raised concerns about alleged attempts by the BJP to manipulate the Constitution.

"They aim to run the country not by the Constitution, but by their whims. Their disdain for democracy and love for centralised control is evident," he remarked.

Yadav alleged that the BJP has failed to address pressing issues such as unemployment and farmers' distress, while simultaneously working to undermine the rights of the backward and marginalised communities.

He also highlighted the party's dissatisfaction with the government's mishandling of economic and industrial issues, asking, "Despite their tall claims, when will Uttar Pradesh actually become an 'Uttam Pradesh'?" He further accused the BJP of misusing government machinery for political gains, referencing raids in Sambhal where officials allegedly harassed local residents and even MPs.

"Instead of targeting the poor and the powerless, the government should investigate BJP leaders involved in power theft. Those big corporate raids? All connected to the BJP," Yadav alleged.

The SP meeting also reiterated the party's commitment to the PDA (Backward Classes, Dalits, and Minorities) coalition. "Babasaheb's Constitution is the backbone of the PDA, and BJP's disdain for it is clear in their policies and actions," Yadav asserted.

The SP's legislative members expressed concern over attempts to dismantle the reservation system, describing it as a "conspiracy against social justice." Yadav called on the people to focus on the core issues facing the nation.

"It's time to hold the BJP accountable for its failure to provide jobs, double farmers' income, and alleviate inflation," he said, emphasising that the fight to protect democracy and the Constitution continues.

Earlier in the day, Yadav alleged that the BJP and its leaders harbour animosity toward B R Ambedkar and the Constitution.

Replying to the debate in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday on the Constitution, Shah had criticised the Congress for repeatedly taking the name of B R Ambedkar, adding that if they took God's name so many times they could have earned a place in heaven.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "Those whose hearts are filled with hatred cannot lead the country. What happened is not just an insult to Babasaheb, but also to the Constitution he gave us. This is yet another extreme example of the BJP's negative mindset. The country now knows how much bitterness the BJP harbours toward Babasaheb Ambedkar." "The BJP considers the Constitution to be its biggest opponent because they believe it obstructs their agenda to exploit and dominate the poor, marginalised, and the oppressed. This is highly condemnable, deeply concerning and entirely objectionable." Yadav, a former UP chief minister, also emphasised the importance of the Constitution as a shield against any form of exploitation and dominance.

He concluded his X post with the call, "The people today declare: We don't want BJP anymore!" Accompanying his statement was an image showing Yadav and other Samajwadi Party leaders and legislators seated in an auditorium at party headquarters in Lucknow, each holding a poster of Dr Ambedkar. PTI KIS RHL