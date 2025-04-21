Remarks on EC: Rahul 'insulted' country, says MP CM Yadav

Bhopal, Apr 21 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has "insulted" the country in the US with his remarks on the Election Commission, and asked the opposition party to "control" its leader.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, during an event in Boston on Sunday, cited the Maharashtra assembly polls (held in November last year) to allege that the Election Commission is “compromised” and “there is something wrong with the system”.

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed that, in simple terms, more people voted in the Maharashtra assembly elections than there are adults in the state.

Asked about the Congress leader's remarks, Yadav said, "Rahul Gandhi tarnishes the country's image on foreign soil. I had said (yesterday) that he should not do this. I said yesterday that may Lord Mahakal give him wisdom and he may not do it this time." "But it depends on his (Rahul Gandhi's) wish. It becomes the character of a person. We should not tarnish the image of the country and its citizens and not defame them," he said.

The CM further said if a leader has to do politics, he has a party, he is a member of Parliament and he can put forward his views on such platforms.

"There is no leader from any other country who creates such an atmosphere on foreign land. This is the Congress' character. The Congress people need to control their leader," he said.