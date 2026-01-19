Remarks on Pahalgam attack: Singer Neha Singh Rathore's statement recording deferred

Lucknow, Jan 19 (PTI) Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore's statement, in connection with her comments on the Pahalgam terror attack, could not be recorded on Monday, and it will be done at a later date, an official said.

The singer was scheduled to give her statement at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow, but it was postponed due to the unavailability of the investigating officer (IO).

SHO Vikram Singh told PTI: "I am the IO in the case. I will be taking her statement. Since I am out (of station), her statement will be recorded once I reach the police station." The Supreme Court on January 7 granted interim protection from arrest to Rathore in a case filed against her over a social media post on the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 tourists in Jammu and Kashmir last year.

The comments in question allegedly targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the complainant in the case, Abhay Pratap Singh, and said no coercive steps shall be taken against her.

The top court directed Rathore to appear before the IO and cooperate in the probe.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on December 5 last year had rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by the folk singer.

It observed that Rathore had not cooperated with the investigation despite directions issued by an earlier bench that had dismissed her petition seeking quashing of the FIR.

The FIR was registered against Rathore on April 27, and the investigation is underway.

The complainant accused Rathore of targeting a particular religious community and threatening the unity of the country. The FIR was challenged by the singer in the last week of April.

Singh has accused Rathore of having "repeatedly attempted to incite one community against another on religious grounds".

The artiste contended in her plea that she had been wrongfully implicated under several sections of the BNS, including promoting communal hatred, disturbing public peace and endangering the sovereignty, unity and integrity of India.

She also faces charges under the Information Technology Act.