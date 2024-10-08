Remarks on Prophet Muhammad: Ittehad-e-Millat Council announces demonstration at Delhi's Ramlila Ground

Bareilly (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) Amid the ongoing controversy around priest Yati Narsinghanand's remarks against Prophet Muhammad, Ittehad-e-Millat Council president Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan has said that a big demonstration will be held at Delhi's Ramlila Ground.

Khan said "people like Narsinghanand are insulting the Prophet but no action is being taken against him".

"After the Dussehra fair, the whole country will come out on the streets of Delhi and there will be a huge demonstration at Ramlila Maidan. Not only people from Bareilly but from the entire country will participate in it," Khan told reporters on Monday night after the 24th foundation day of the Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC).

"Now there will be a big movement instead of dharna or memorandum against the current situation of the country," he added.

Khan accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of working only for Sanatan Dharma, while the people of other religions are being discriminated against.

He said that derogatory comments are being made against the faith of the Muslims and their Prophet, but the government is not taking any action.

"Two types of laws are running in the country - one for common citizens and the other for Muslims," he alleged.

About the girls who leave Islam and accept other religions, he said Islam does not need such people.

Khan said some organisations and individuals make derogatory statements against great men, which causes unrest in the country.

He demanded strict action against such people from the government so that peace and harmony is maintained in the country.

On October 3, an FIR was lodged by Sub-inspector Trivendra Singh against Narsinghanand stating that on September 19 he had made derogatory remarks against a community during an event at Hindi Bhavan in Lohiya Naga and termed it as a violation of Section 302 of BNS (deals with the offence of uttering words or making sounds to intentionally hurt someone’s religious feelings).

Another FIR was lodged by Bhanu Prakash Singh, sub-inspector and area beat in-charge Dasna area of Wave City police station. In this complaint, the priest's disciples-- Anil Yadav Chota Narsimahanand, Yati Ran Singhanand, Yati Ram Swaroopanand and Yati Nirbhayanand of Dasna temple -- have been accused of making objectionable remarks, a video of which had appeared on social media. PTI CORR ABN AS