Remarks targeting Col Qureshi: All legal aspects will be followed in case against minister, say cops

Indore, May 15 (PTI) All legal procedures will be adhered to while probing the case against Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah for his objectionable comments against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a senior police official said on Thursday.

Shah came under fire after a video, which was distributed widely, showed him allegedly making objectionable remarks against Col Qureshi, who gained nationwide prominence along with another woman officer, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, during media briefings on Operation Sindoor last week.

The official's statement came hours after the MP High Court slammed the police over the FIR registered against Shah, terming it “gross subterfuge” on the state's part. The HC said police must include comprehensive details of the alleged offences in the First Information Report.

On Wednesday, the HC took suo motu cognizance of media reports about the alleged remarks targeting Colonel Qureshi and ordered the state's Director General of Police to register an FIR against Shah.

Following the High Court's directive, an FIR was registered against Shah late Wednesday night at Manpur police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 152 (endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India), 196(1)(B) (acts affecting harmony between communities and disturbing public peace and 197(1)(C) (statements promoting enmity, hatred, or ill will between communities).

"The case against Shah is now under investigation. We will proceed on the basis of facts that emerge. The High Court has directed us to consider all details mentioned in its Wednesday order as part of the FIR. We will investigate the matter according to the court's instructions and comply with all legal aspects and procedures," Deputy Inspector General of Police Nimish Agrawal told PTI.

Shah reportedly made the comments during a tribal event called 'Halma' in Raykunda village on May 12.

The Congress has alleged that Shah made an "indecent" and "hate-filled" statement against Colonel Qureshi, and through his remarks, attempted to portray the female Army officer as a "sister of terrorists".

Shah has apologised by claiming he respects Colonel Qureshi more than his own sister.

The MP minister has also filed a plea in the Supreme Court against the HC's May 14 order directing an FIR against him for the comments.