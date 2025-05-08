Remedial classes to be held in Delhi govt schools during summer vacation

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The Directorate of Education (DoE) has announced that remedial classes will be held for students of Classes IX, X and XII in all government schools during the summer vacation.

The DoE stated in a circular that regular school activities will remain suspended from May 11 to June 30, and remedial classes will be conducted from May 13 to May 31.

These sessions aim to strengthen students' core concepts and enhance their learning outcomes, it stated.

According to the circular, classes will be conducted in the morning hours. Divided into three one-hour periods, classes will run from 7.30 am to 10.30 am for students. In schools operating in double shifts, remedial classes will be held in separate wings to accommodate all students.

For Classes IX and X, Science and Mathematics will be taught daily. A third subject may be included based on the academic needs of students, as determined by the head of the school, it said.

School uniform will be mandatory during these sessions and student attendance must be recorded online. Parental consent is also required for student participation, it added.

The Directorate has asked teachers to focus on individual attention to students during the sessions. Library facilities will remain open for self-study and book issuance.

Guest and contract teachers may be engaged for remedial classes if regular teachers are unavailable. While staff leave during the summer break is generally not permitted, exceptions can be made with prior approval, it read.

District and zonal education officers have been directed to visit at least two schools daily to monitor the implementation of the programme, it added. PTI SHB SHB KSS KSS