Remediation completed at four of seven legacy waste dumpsites in Delhi-NCR: Govt to RS

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) All seven legacy waste dumpsites in Delhi-NCR, having approximately 329.99 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of waste, have been identified for remediation, with four of them already remediated, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said the identified sites include three major dumpsites in Delhi comprising 274.57 LMT of waste and one each in Gurugram (44.99 LMT), Noida (1 LMT), Greater Noida (6.72 LMT), and Ghaziabad (2.71 LMT).

Of these, remediation work has been completed at four sites, resulting in the treatment of 162.58 LMT legacy waste, the minister said.

He said the Central government launched the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) 2.0 on October 1, 2021, with a five-year vision to create garbage-free cities through scientific waste management and legacy dumpsite remediation.

For Delhi alone, an action plan has been approved for remediating 253.75 LMT of legacy waste across three urban local bodies, with a total project cost of Rs 1,395.63 crore, including the central share of Rs 1116.50 crore, out of which Rs 586.58 crore has already been released.

Sahu said that legacy dumpsites have been created over decades and pose a very challenging task, adding that for the first time, the task of knocking down these garbage dumps has been taken up at a national scale under the Swachh Bharat Mission. PTI BUN 1.0.0 NSD NSD