Remember good things which happened during YSRCP regime before voting: Jagan tells people

Narasapuram (Andhra Pradesh), May 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday urged people to remember the good things that happened to them during YSRCP tenure before casting their vote in the forthcoming elections, and listed out a slew of welfare schemes introduced by his government.

The ruling party chief said this during a public meeting in Narasapuram in West Godavari district.

"Think under whose tenure good things happened and under whom will that good continue. Everybody should think about it and then vote," said Reddy.

Appealing to those who did not vote for him in the past elections, he requested them to go home and discuss with family members.

Terming the forthcoming elections as a 'Kurukshetra' battle, Reddy said they are not just to elect MLAs and MPs but to decide the future of every household in the next five years and the continuation of welfare schemes.

Highlighting the initiatives taken on the education front, Reddy noted that education is progressing well in government schools from CBSE syllabus to International Baccalaureate (IB) syllabus for the first time.

The CM said a vote for him will ensure continuance of all the schemes. But if they vote for TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu then it will be discontinued.

The YSRCP chief asked the people if they can recollect a single good thing done when Naidu's party was in power.

Moreover, he said if volunteers should return to the homes of people to extend welfare schemes then YSRCP should be voted to power, winning all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in the ensuing polls. PTI STH ROH