Remember teachings of Christ, work for humanity: BJP chief Nadda

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday greeted people on Christmas and appealed to them to work together for the "betterment of humanity", taking inspiration from the preaching of Jesus Christ.

Addressing an event organised at Christian Higher Secondary School in Civil Lines here, Nadda, also a Union minister, said the Modi government has taken various steps for development in the North East states following its 'Act East' policy.

"On behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and as a representative of the government of India, I can say that we have always taken steps following our 'Act East' policy. Keeping this factor in view, we have always tried to see that all the policies and programmes of the government should focus on the north-east region, from where all of you come," the BJP chief told the gathering.

"You must have seen a lot of changes have taken place in the North East, especially in terms of development, be it air, road and digital connectivity… We are starting a medical college in Nagaland so that the people of the northeast get the benefit out of it," he added.

Greeting people with "merry Christmas" on the occasion, Nadda emphasised that the day should inspire everyone to work together for the "development of humanity".

"As all of you are celebrating Christmas, we also remember the preachings of Jesus Christ and let's work for the betterment of humanity. This Christmas day should give us inspiration so that we all work together hand in hand for the development of humanity," he said.

"On behalf of my fraternity and my party, I wish you a very merry Christmas," Nadda said.