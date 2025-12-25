Remember teachings of Christ, work for humanity: Nadda

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Thursday participated in the Christmas celebrations at Christian Higher Secondary School in Civil Lines here, calling upon people to work for the betterment of humanity.

Nadda, addressing the programme, said while celebrating the festival, the teachings of Jesus Christ must be remembered by all.

"Let us all work for the betterment of humanity. This Christmas day may inspire us all to work hand in hand for the development of humanity," Nadda said.

The minister said that the Centre endeavoured to focus on the North East states under the 'Act East' policy. A lot of changes have taken place in the North East, especially in terms of development of air, road and digital connectivity, he said.

A medical college is also being started in Nagaland to benefit the people, Nadda said.